Filtronic (LON:FTC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.98 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 78 ($1.02). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.99), with a volume of 1,909,531 shares changing hands.

Filtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £167.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7,600.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Tyerman bought 5,500 shares of Filtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £3,520 ($4,582.14). Corporate insiders own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

Filtronic Company Profile

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

