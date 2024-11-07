Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 832.19 ($10.83) and traded as high as GBX 934 ($12.16). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 896 ($11.66), with a volume of 473,087 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 874.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 832.19. The stock has a market cap of £365.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2,357.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88.

In other Cohort news, insider Simon Walther bought 598 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 906 ($11.79) per share, with a total value of £5,417.88 ($7,052.69). 39.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

