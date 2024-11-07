Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.52 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 60.37 ($0.79). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 61.20 ($0.80), with a volume of 1,554,351 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £80.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,530.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

In related news, insider Ian Wilcock acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £11,200 ($14,579.54). 11.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

