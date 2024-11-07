Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 22,763,734 shares changing hands.

Chaarat Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.