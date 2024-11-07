Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.30. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 2,125 shares changing hands.

Marketing Alliance Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter.

Marketing Alliance Company Profile

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe’s; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

