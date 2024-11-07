Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.25 and traded as low as $17.03. Ames National shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 59,690 shares trading hands.

Ames National Stock Up 8.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $163.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter.

Ames National Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ames National

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ames National by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Ames National by 75.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ames National by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Ames National in the second quarter worth approximately $807,000. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

