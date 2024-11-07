Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.25 and traded as low as $17.03. Ames National shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 59,690 shares trading hands.
Ames National Stock Up 8.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $163.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.56.
Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ames National by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Ames National by 75.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ames National by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Ames National in the second quarter worth approximately $807,000. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
