American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.49 and traded as low as $14.75. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 11,798 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 25.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) by 425.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.