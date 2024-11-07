Capital (LON:CAPD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.26 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 82.60 ($1.08). Capital shares last traded at GBX 82.60 ($1.08), with a volume of 45,593 shares.

Capital Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of £162.11 million, a P/E ratio of 750.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Capital’s payout ratio is currently 2,727.27%.

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

