Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 16,085.7% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $54.44 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

