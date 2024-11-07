Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 124.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 20,069 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,932.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 78.3% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 14.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.9% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 7.0 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $117.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $117.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

