Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 411.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in State Street by 44.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.39.

State Street Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $96.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.15. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,462.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.