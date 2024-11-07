Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.83.

Cummins Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $356.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.57 and a 1-year high of $370.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

