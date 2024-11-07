Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,000 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 585.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in TFS Financial by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 0.68. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $194.94 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 418.53%.

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $256,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,263. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $85,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,017.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $256,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,263. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

