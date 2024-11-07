New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 275,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 261.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after buying an additional 1,327,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4,394.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,354,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,625 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,920,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,002,000 after purchasing an additional 441,455 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 5.52. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,169,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at $33,022,547.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,536 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MARA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.