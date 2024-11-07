W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,157 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of W. R. Berkley worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 83.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,180,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after buying an additional 535,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,333,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,645,000 after acquiring an additional 490,669 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 47.1% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 987,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,039,000 after purchasing an additional 316,269 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 477,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after buying an additional 313,234 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on WRB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.79. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.21%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

