Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.53 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,625. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,761 shares of company stock worth $15,200,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $2,084.45 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $900.01 and a 52 week high of $2,103.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,919.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,626.15.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

