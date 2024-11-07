Positron (POSC) & Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Positron and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Positron $740,000.00 -$1.64 million -11.88 Positron Competitors $992.26 million $83.13 million 10.56

Positron’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Positron. Positron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron -300.00% N/A -89.57% Positron Competitors -299.04% -83.97% -27.59%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Positron and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Positron has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Positron rivals beat Positron on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

