KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KREF. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 128.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 277.63 and a current ratio of 277.63. The firm has a market cap of $836.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

