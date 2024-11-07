Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 255.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1,238.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 704,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 652,116 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 103,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 71,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 868,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 205,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 59.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Kennedy-Wilson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

