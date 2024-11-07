Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 115.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 181.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.89.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $202.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

