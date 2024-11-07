Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,030 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of OneMain by 26.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter valued at about $17,016,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 20.2% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 809,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,088,000 after purchasing an additional 136,224 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,560,546.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,859 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Stock Up 6.4 %

NYSE:OMF opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $54.94.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.03%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

