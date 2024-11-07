Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFC. CWM LLC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth about $141,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 168,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,120.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $12.04 on Thursday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 73.16, a quick ratio of 73.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.99.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 103.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 127.87%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

