Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Littelfuse worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 268.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 6.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $260.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.55. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.91 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.62. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $567.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total transaction of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,383,971.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,369,057.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $3,318,974. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Littelfuse

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.