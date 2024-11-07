Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $180.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.93 and a 1 year high of $189.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.44.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

