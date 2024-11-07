Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 132,322 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,322 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Gentex worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 104.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 81,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 41,732 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,330,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,512,000 after purchasing an additional 59,784 shares during the period. Invesco LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 139,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 41,095 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,470,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Gentex purchased 3,152,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at $32,319,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.68 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 25.67%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

