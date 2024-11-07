Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,232,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 809,187 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 18.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.33.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

