Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 743,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,102 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.75 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.32.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $112.64 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 87.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently -37.34%.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.