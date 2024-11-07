Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $708,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $163.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.71 and a 1-year high of $166.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.21 and a 200-day moving average of $119.76. The company has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APO

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.