Van ECK Associates Corp Has $10.08 Million Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,571 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 2,022.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Nabors Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $84.25 on Thursday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $804.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NBR

About Nabors Industries

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.