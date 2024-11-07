Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $688,000 Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $313,762.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,050.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Kober sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $313,762.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,050.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 7,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $801,438.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $6,282,099.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,396 shares of company stock worth $71,106,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.41, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.42 and its 200 day moving average is $106.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $122.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 8.18.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.