Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 524 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 342,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 645.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 191,831 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,716,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,096,000 after buying an additional 159,785 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 158,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 6,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 155,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.22 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

In other Roku news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $376,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,267,305 over the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

