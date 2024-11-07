Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 9,370 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR opened at $116.01 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $85.14 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.21 and its 200 day moving average is $102.66.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $346,482.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,353.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $346,482.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,353.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,552 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.