Van ECK Associates Corp Has $9.75 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,226 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 922.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1,427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TECH. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $75.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 80.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.28. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $55.63 and a one year high of $85.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.22 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

