Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 38.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Moderna by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 26.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $51.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.97. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,184 shares of company stock worth $238,531 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

