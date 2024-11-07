Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 743 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AESI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,696,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,740,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,362,000 after purchasing an additional 548,620 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,537,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,392,000 after purchasing an additional 537,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,712,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $166,620.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 943,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,338,082.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $166,620.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 943,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,338,082.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.55 per share, with a total value of $455,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,540,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,412,982.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 60,869 shares of company stock worth $1,187,983 and sold 45,713 shares worth $939,317. Company insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSE AESI opened at $21.42 on Thursday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Atlas Energy Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 93.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 116.46%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Further Reading

