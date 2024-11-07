Cheryl H. Johnson Sells 2,664 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,664 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.84, for a total value of $1,009,229.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,356.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Caterpillar Trading Up 8.8 %

NYSE CAT opened at $416.97 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.57 and a 12 month high of $418.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The company had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.19.

View Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $379,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.