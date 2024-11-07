Cheryl H. Johnson Sells 2,664 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CATGet Free Report) insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,664 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.84, for a total value of $1,009,229.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,356.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CAT opened at $416.97 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.57 and a 12 month high of $418.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CATGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The company had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $379,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

