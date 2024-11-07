QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

