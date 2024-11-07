Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Secure Energy Services (SES)

Secure Energy Services (TSE: SES) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/31/2024 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.75 to C$15.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

10/9/2024 – Secure Energy Services was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at Eight Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Secure Energy Services was given a new C$16.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 2.8 %

SES stock opened at C$16.57 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.57 and a 52 week high of C$16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Secure Energy Services Inc alerts:

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 4,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total value of C$48,934.20. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.52 per share, with a total value of C$115,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 4,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total value of C$48,934.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,255 shares of company stock valued at $339,081. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.