Joe Fortunato Sells 11,500 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) Director Joe Fortunato sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $1,527,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,571.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $140.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.98 and a 12 month high of $142.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.07.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Melius Research initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.