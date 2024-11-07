Dennis H. Nelson Sells 20,453 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $877,433.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,822,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,187,223.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Buckle Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:BKE opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $40.03. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $282.39 million for the quarter. Buckle had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 16.69%.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 52.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 119.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 38.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Buckle by 217.4% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKE shares. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

