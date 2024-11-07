Northland Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 31.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 8.6 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $124.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.53 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,507,061.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,204,508 shares of company stock worth $802,654,666 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 46.0% during the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.