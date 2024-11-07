DA Davidson Lowers Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $48.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at DA Davidson from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NSSC. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,518.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 72,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

