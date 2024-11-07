DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Stock Price

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.98. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $37.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $160.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.40 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $902,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $614,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 3,116.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

