UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Stock Price

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $10.50 to $16.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MD. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $328,224.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,943,272.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $343,783.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,100 shares of company stock worth $701,889. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 235,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

