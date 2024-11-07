Contrasting La Rosa (LRHC) and Its Peers

Profitability
This table compares La Rosa and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|La Rosa
|-26.49%
|-174.79%
|-96.88%
|La Rosa Competitors
|-2.25%
|-23.71%
|-9.77%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares La Rosa and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|La Rosa
|$50.37 million
|-$7.82 million
|-0.55
|La Rosa Competitors
|$7.26 billion
|$117.02 million
|32.63
La Rosa’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than La Rosa. La Rosa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Summary
La Rosa rivals beat La Rosa on 7 of the 8 factors compared.
About La Rosa
La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial). It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; and franchises real estate brokerage agencies. The company also engages in the residential and commercial real estate brokerage business; and property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.
