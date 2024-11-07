Insider Selling: Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Sells $1,702,129.40 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 121,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,702,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,357.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Weave Communications Stock Up 5.9 %
WEAV opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $14.34.
Institutional Trading of Weave Communications
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 48.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Weave Communications Company Profile
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
