Raymond James Raises Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target to $55.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

SKWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $300.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $60,946.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,516.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,212,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,767,000 after acquiring an additional 717,972 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $8,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,043,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,458,000 after purchasing an additional 207,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $6,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

