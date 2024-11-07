Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, October 4th. CL King lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

NYSE DIN opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $52.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 32.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

