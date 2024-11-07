Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Price

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.85.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $231.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.43 and a 200-day moving average of $253.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $178.19 and a one year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after buying an additional 1,909,898 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $718,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,736 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 24,533.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 512,253 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,901,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 349,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

