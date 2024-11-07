Insider Selling: ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Sells $2,062,080.00 in Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.84, for a total value of $2,062,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $17,973,261.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vivek Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ICU Medical alerts:

On Tuesday, October 1st, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total value of $2,141,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $1,961,520.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $1,872,480.00.

ICU Medical Stock Up 3.2 %

ICUI opened at $179.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $188.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 6.4% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in ICU Medical by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $147.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICU Medical

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.